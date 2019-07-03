Yankees' consecutive home run streak ends at 31 games

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu led the team with eight home runs during their Major League record 31 consecutive games with a home run. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' Major League record 31 consecutive games with a home run ended in a loss to the Mets at Citi Field.

The Yankees were held to only six hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the rival Mets. The Yankees' only runs came on an RBI single by second baseman Gleyber Torres and a sacrifice bunt from pitcher James Paxton.

The Yankees broke the 2002 Texas Rangers for the most consecutive games with a home run on June 25. Texas homered in 27 straight games from Aug. 11 to Sept. 9, 2002.

New York hadn't gone without homering since the second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on May 25. The Yankees went 21-10 in those 31 games.

Catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder DJ LeMahieu tied for the team lead with eight home runs each during the stretch. The Yankees hit .282 with 57 home runs and 198 RBIs in 1,213 trips to the plate across those 31 games, according to NBC Sports.

The Yankees are 54-29 this season. The first-place Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 1/2 games in the AL East Division.