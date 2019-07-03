Red Sox star Rafael Devers records four hits, six RBI in win over Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is hitting .329 this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers recorded his fourth career multi-home run game in a four-hit, six RBI night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Devers had four hits in five at-bats in Boston's 10-6 victory at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night. He hit two-run home runs in the first and eighth innings.

The young infielder is hitting .329 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 82 games this year.

"I've always remained aggressive," Devers said. "This has just always been the way I play. ... It feels good to be performing as well as I am."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Devers' consistency and progression at the plate. Devers only hit .240 in 121 games last season.

"We know that there's times that he's going to be 22, but overall he's one of the best third basemen in the big leagues and he's showing it on a nightly basis," Cora said.

Boston is 45-40 this season. The Red Sox are 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics for the American League's second Wild Card spot.