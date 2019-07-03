Dodgers draw five straight walks to beat Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-29) own the best record in Major League Baseball and lead the National League West by 13 games. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers literally walked to a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks by drawing five consecutive free passes in a 5-4 win.

Los Angeles trailed 4-3 before the walk-off triumph Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers became the first team to ever win on five consecutive walks in the live-ball era (since 1920), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

"Our guys preach to be aggressive to your zone, and if it's not there, you've got to be able to take a pitch," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "That's what we did tonight. To try to look passive and look for a walk and if it's in the zone, that's the opposite of what we want. We were textbook tonight."

Arizona relief pitcher Greg Holland entered the game and attempted to earn a save in the top of the final frame. Holland -- who replaced Yoshahisa Hirano on the hill -- got two quick outs before the game unraveled.

He walked Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor on six pitches before issuing another free pass to Russell Martin. Holland then loaded the bases with a five-pitch walk to Alex Verdugo. The Dodgers kept Holland in the game after two mound visits. He allowed the game-tying score in the next at-bat, issuing a free pass to Matt Beaty.

Arizona pulled Holland for fellow relief pitcher T.J. McFarland for a matchup against Dodgers star Cody Bellinger. McFarland earned a 1-2 lead in the exchange, before Bellinger worked the count full. McFarland walked in the winning run with an 89.9 mph sinker for another ball, plating Martin.

The Diamondbacks built in early lead on an RBI double from Eduardo Escobar in the top of the first inning. Nick Ahmed increased the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer in the next inning.

Starting pitcher Ross Stripling hit an RBI single for the Dodgers in the bottom of the second frame, making the score 3-1. Enrique Hernandez tied the score with a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Diamondbacks star Adam Jones appeared the plate the winning run when he grounded into a force out in the fifth frame, before the Dodgers rallied in the final inning.

Stripling was the only Dodgers player with multiple hits in the win, going 2-for-2 with an RBI. The Dodgers starter allowed four runs and seven hits in 4.2 innings on the mound. David Peralta was 3-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout for the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in the final game of the series at 10:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.