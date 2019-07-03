July 3 (UPI) -- Chris Herrmann had just one hit in his Oakland Athletics debut, but it happened to be a go-ahead grand slam in an 8-6 win against the Minnesota Twins.

Herrmann signed with the Athletics in December, but missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. He was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday before helping the Athletics beat the Twins Tuesday in Oakland.

"It felt amazing. It's been a grind. I can't thank my family enough for all the support that I've had over the past three months," Herrmann told reporters. "There was times where I didn't even think I was going to play this year.

"My teammates and coaches were behind my back. To come out and hit a grand slam in my first game is just awesome."

The Twins worked up an early lead, getting a two-run homer from Miguel Sano in the second inning before plating another run in the third frame.

Athletics first baseman Matt Olson hit a two-run homer in the third inning, cutting Oakland's deficit to one run. Mark Canha led off the bottom of the fourth frame by reaching base on an error. Ramon Laureano followed Canha's at-bat with a walk before Robbie Grossman loaded the bases with a single.

Herrmann then stepped into the batter's box to face Twins starter Jake Odorizzi. The right-handed pitcher threw a fastball for a called strike before Herrmann worked the count even. The Athletics catcher then smacked a 1-1 fastball over the center field fence for a 389-foot grand slam. The blast had an exit velocity of 105 mph and left the field in 6.1 seconds, according to Statcast.

The Twins answered with a Jason Castro homer in the top of the fifth inning. Athletics left fielder Robbie Grossmann gave Oakland a 7-4 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth frame. Luis Alvarez doubled in the Twins' fifth run in the sixth inning. Jason Castro got the Twins to within one run of the lead with his 10th homer of the season in the seventh inning.

Canha returned to the plate to give Oakland some insurance in the bottom of the seventh frame. The Athletics right fielder plated the game's final run with a solo home run to left center field.

Hermann was 1-for-3 with four RBIs, two strikeouts, a walk and a run scored in the win. Castro was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout for the Twins. Athletics starter Daniel Mengden improved to 3-1 on the season, allowing eight hits and five runs in 5.2 innings.

The Athletics host the Twins in the second bout of the three-game series at 9:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Oakland.