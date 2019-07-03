Toronto Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be competing for a $1 million prize at the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby Monday in Cleveland. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit some monster long-balls during a practice session for the 2019 Home Run Derby.

Guerrero, 20, got in the practice hacks before the Blue Jays lost to the Boston Red Sox Tuesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. He will be among eight players participating in the slugfest Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The 2019 MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 9 in Cleveland.

The Jays are all-in on helping the slugger win the contest. Guerrero had a catcher and pitcher at Rogers Centre Tuesday. He also played by the rules, with the team setting up a timer on the Jumbotron and his pitcher waiting to throw pitches until hits landed.

Guerrero mashed several no-doubters during the session, with most of the home runs going to left field.

Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich, Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. are joining Guerrero in the Home Run Derby. The winner receives a $1 million prize.

Guerrero is hitting .252 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 56 games this season. His father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, won the 2007 Home Run Derby.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper won the 2018 Home Run Derby. New York Yankees teammates won the contests in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The 2019 Home Run Derby bracket will be revealed at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN.