Tyler Skaggs: Major League Baseball community mourns loss of Angels pitcher

July 2 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball community mourned the loss of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room Monday in Southland, Texas.

Police pronounced Skaggs dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was teammates with Skaggs in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. An emotional Bauer tweeted a lengthy message remembering his fallen friend.

"We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest in peace brother. We love you."

pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

Former Angels pitcher Jered Weaver said he was "devastated" to learn Skaggs passed away.

"What a great kid and ultimate competitor," Weaver said. "He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development!"

Twins first baseman/designated hitter C.J. Cron was teammates with Skaggs in Los Angeles. Cron said he hated "that I'm even tweeting this."

"It seems like yesterday we were dancing and laughing together on your wedding night," Cron wrote. "We'll all miss you brother more than you know. ... RIP Skaggsy."

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was with the Miami Marlins when pitcher Jose Fernandez died in a 2016 boating accident. Stanton posted a long message on Instagram sharing his own experiences dealing with the sudden loss of a teammate.

"My message to the @angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up," Stanton wrote. "You're going to wonder why all of this is happening, is it real, why are [you] suiting up to play a game that seems irrelevant. Some Anger will ensue while [you] have to grieve in a fish bowl.. A lot will go through your mind. So stay together through that."

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said on his Instagram story that Skaggs was the "nastiest prep arm" pitcher he faced.

"My thought and prayers go out to Tyler's family!" Harper wrote. "Gone too soon! RIP."

Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields wrote his heart was "crushed."

"Life is so unpredictable and we should never take anything for granted," DeShields wrote. "This isn't just a loss just for the Los Angeles Angels, but a loss for our entire baseball family and community."

The Angels and Rangers are tentatively scheduled to play the first game since Skaggs' passing Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m. EDT.