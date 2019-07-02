Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell increased his season average to .308 with four hits during a win against the Chicago Cubs Monday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Josh Bell smacked three homers in an 18-5 thrashing of the Chicago Cubs.

Bell also had seven RBIs in the lopsided victory Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The breakout star is now hitting .308 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs this season.

"I feel like we did a good job of showing what we can do this past month. Tonight, it all came together one through nine," Bell told reporters, according to MLB.com.

"Trevor's out there getting hits and Brault as well. Just tough at-bats, finding the barrel, hitting the ball where they're not and making the outfielders turn their backs."

Bell smacked his first home run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. The Pirates first baseman settled in against Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay before crushing an 0-1 fastball over the right center field fence for a three-run homer. The 402 foot blast had an exit velocity of 109 mph and left the field in 4.1 seconds, according to Statcast.

Javier Baez hit his 21st homer of the season in the top of the next inning for the Cubs' first run.

Bell returned to the plate in the bottom of the second inning. He smashed the first pitch he saw from Alzolay over the right field fence for a 367 foot, two-run homer. That blast left the ball park in 5.5 seconds.

Colin Moran scored Corey Dickerson on an RBI double in the same frame, giving the Pirates a 7-1 edge. The Cubs plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Pittsburgh plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth frame and scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, earning a 12-4 advantage.

Kris Bryant brought in the Cubs' fifth run with an RBI single in the sixth inning, but the Pirates answered with another run in the bottom of the frame.

Jung Ho Kang increased the Pirates' lead to 15-5 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Jose Osuna and Bell each homered in the eighth inning for the final runs of the game. Bell's third home run traveled 409 feet and left the park in four seconds.

Bell was 4-for-6 and also scored four runs in the victory. Adam Frazier and Colin Moran each recorded five hits in the win.

The Pirates and Cubs return to the field at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Pittsburgh.