Brewers' Christian Yelich hits 30th home run of season

July 2 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich's two-run home run Monday night made him the first player in franchise history with 30 home runs before the All-Star Break.

With the Brewers leading 6-5 in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Yelich hit an 0-2 pitch from reliever Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall. The home run gave the Reds two needed insurance runs in an 8-6 victory over the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Yelich snapped a tie with Prince Fielder for the homers by a Brewers hitter before the All-Star Break. Fielder hit 29 home runs before the break in 2007.

"It wasn't the best pitch to swing at, but that's baseball," Yelich said. "Sometimes, you do everything right and don't get rewarded. Sometimes, you do everything wrong and hit a home run."

Yelich's milestone home run came after recording his 1,000th career hit Sunday. The reigning National League MVP is hitting .330 with 30 home runs, 66 RBIs and 18 stolen bases this year.

"He's had a tremendous first half," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I think he'll tell you he's been fighting himself a little bit, but he still came up with big hits tonight."

Milwaukee is 46-39 this season. The first-place Brewers have a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central Division.