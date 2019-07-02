Blue Jays record 11-4 victory over Royals on Canada Day

July 2 (UPI) -- Toronto shortstop Freddy Galvis recorded his third career multi-home run game and the Blue Jays earned their first Canada Day win in four years with an 11-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Galvis hit two solo home runs and a double for his first career game with three extra-base hits Monday afternoon. The veteran infielder's first home run, his 13th of the year, came during the Blue Jays' five-run second inning.

Galvis added his 14th home run of the season an inning later, sending the home crowd -- spending the country's 152nd birthday at the Rogers Centre -- into a frenzy.

"It was a special day for the city, and everything was good today," Galvis said. "Before the day, when I saw everything with the [Canada Day] ceremony and everything, I thought it was pretty cool, and that actually got me going a little bit."

Teoscar Hernandez had the Blue Jays' other home run. Right fielder Randall Grichuk had four hits and four RBIs in Monday's victory.

Veteran left-hander Clayton Richard pitched six innings of three-run ball for his first victory in a Blue Jays uniform. He struck out four and walked only one Royals hitter.

Right fielder Whit Merrifield paced the Royals with two hits and an RBI.

Toronto is 32-53 this season.