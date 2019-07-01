Bryce Harper was one of three Philadelphia Phillies players to record three hits in a win against the Miami Marlins Sunday in Miami. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper launched his 15th home run of 2019 and plated four RBIs in a Philadelphia Phillies win against the Miami Marlins.

The 13-6 triumph Sunday in Miami stopped the bleeding for the Phillies, who lost to the Marlins in the first two games of the National League East series.

Harper drew first blood for the Phillies in the top of the first inning. The star outfielder smacked an RBI single to center field, scoring Jean Segura for the game's first run. The Phillies added another run in the top of the third inning during a strikeout-throw out double play.

Harold Ramirez brought in Miami's first run on a ground out in the bottom of the third inning. Brad Miller hit his third home run of the season in the top of the next inning, giving the Phillies a 3-1 advantage.

Then the Phillies exploded for a seven-run sixth inning. Miller sparked the barrage with an RBI single. Jake Arrieta and Harper followed with additional RBI singles, increasing the Phillies' lead to 8-1. Segura came around to score on a wild pitch for Philadelphia's ninth run. Rhys Hoskins made the score 10-1 with a sacrifice fly in the same inning.

Curtis Granderson answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning. Jorge Alfaro made the score 10-4 with a two-run homer in the same inning.

The Marlins added two more runs in the seventh inning, before Harper returned to the plate in the eighth frame. The Phillies star settled in to face Marlins reliever Jeff Brigham. The right-handed pitcher tossed in a 96.9 mph fastball for his only offering of the exchange. Harper hacked the pitch for a line drive homer to left center field. Harper's 385-foot smash had an exit velocity of 108 mph and left Marlins park in four seconds, according to Statcast.

Maikel Franco plated the game's final run with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.

Harper was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win. He matched his season-high with four RBIs. Segura and Cesar Hernandez also collected three hits in the win. Philadelphia had 17 hits as a team.

The Phillies battle the division-leading Atlanta Braves at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. The Marlins face the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.