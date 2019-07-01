Nationals' Scherzer strikes out 14 in win over Tigers

July 1 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer struck out 14 hitters in a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Pitching in Detroit for the first time since leaving the Tigers after the 2014 season, Scherzer dominated his old team Sunday. He allowed only four hits and walked no Tigers hitters on 115 pitches.

"That's what you put all the work in for," Scherzer said. "Everything I train for, to make sure that I'm at my best and throw the best pitches I can late in the game."

Sunday was Scherzer's second start against Detroit in a Nationals uniform. He tied a Major League record when he struck out 20 Tigers hitters in 2016.

Scherzer went 6-0 with a 1.00 ERA in June. He struck out 68 hitters in 45 innings.

"It's just being consistent with all your pitches," Scherzer said. "I just know how to execute the fastball and play off that. It's game-planning right and understanding what the strengths of the hitter are."

Scherzer is 8-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 18 starts this season. He has 170 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 122 1/3 innings and was named to the National League All-Star Team on Sunday.

Washington is 42-41 this season. The Nationals trail the first-place Braves by seven games in the NL East Division.