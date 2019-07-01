Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room Monday in Texas. Police said that Skaggs was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at age 27, shocking the baseball world and causing the postponement of the club's game against the Texas Rangers.

The Angels announced Skaggs' death with a statement posted on social media.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the team said. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this devastating time."

Police responded to a call of an unconscious man in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, and pronounced Skaggs dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

A Southlake police spokesperson said it "is not suspected" that Skaggs committed suicide, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler told reporters it's a "tragic day for everybody."

"He had a long life ahead of him, and now that's gone," Eppler said. "Everybody grieves in their own way, and everybody has to find peace through this eventually, but it's just a tragic day for everybody, especially his family."

Skaggs last pitched Saturday at home against the Oakland Athletics. He threw for 4 1/3 innings and allowed only two earned runs while striking out five. He had a 7-7 record in 15 starts this season, recording a 4.29 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings.

The Angels drafted Skaggs with the 40th pick in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft. The pitcher was roommates with Angels star Mike Trout in the minor leagues before Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in August 2010.

Trout posted a tribute to Skaggs on social media.

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts... we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

"Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now," Trout wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts. We love you, 45."

Skaggs' death comes 10 years after fellow Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart died in a car crash in April 2009, which resulted in a drunk driver being convicted of murder and sentenced to 51 years to life in 2010.