July 1 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to start for the National League in next week's MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, the team announced Sunday.

Ryu is 9-2 with a 1.83 ERA in 16 starts this season. The veteran left-hander has struck out 94 hitters and walked only seven in 103 innings.

"It's definitely an honor and a privilege," Ryu said. "There definitely have been ups and downs, including my injuries ... I'm going to enjoy it, but also prepare as best I can and hopefully do a good job there."

Ryu joined Clayton Kershaw and Walker Beuhler as Dodgers starting pitchers named to this year's All-Star Game. Cody Bellinger was elected as a starting outfielder.

"It's great for baseball, and it's going to be fun to get them into the game," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who will manage the National League.

Los Angeles is 57-29 this season. The first-place Dodgers have a 12-game lead over the Colorado Rockies in the NL West Division.