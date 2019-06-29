Trending Stories

Kawhi Leonard requests meeting with Lakers' Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson
Women's World Cup soccer: Megan Rapinoe leads USA over France
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece in FIBA World Cup
Copa America: Brazil beats Paraguay in penalties; reaches quarterfinal
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring dies at 91

Team Japan wins New York SailGP

Prince Harry and Meghan attend MLB London Series as honorary guests
Kyrie Irving expects to sign with Brooklyn Nets in free agency
Yankees hold off Red Sox in MLB's first European game
Nikola Mirotic expects to leave NBA for Barcelona's pro basketball team
Trump: Immigration raids could start July 4
 
