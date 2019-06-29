Yankees hold off Red Sox in MLB's first European game

MLB's inaugural London Series features the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

The New York Yankees had two six-run innings in Saturday's 17-13 victory over the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium. Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees used two separate six-run innings in London to take down the rival Boston Red Sox 17-13 in Major League Baseball's first European game.

The Yankees began the inaugural London Series with a six-run first inning at London Stadium. All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu led off with a single and scored on first baseman Luke Voit's RBI double.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion added doubles of their own to extend the Yankees' early lead. Center fielder Aaron Hicks forced Boston starting pitcher Rick Porcello out of the game with the first home run in London Series history.

Boston quickly rallied back for a six-run first inning of their own. Rookie Michael Chavis punctuated the inning with his 13th home run of the year, a three-run shot off veteran pitcher Masahiro Tanaka.

Porcello and Tanaka were each lifted midway through the first inning. That marked the first time in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry (since 1908) that neither starting pitcher completed a full inning.

New York regained the lead on Brett Gardner's two-run home run in the third inning. Gardner brought another run home with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning.

LeMaheiu, who finished 4-for-6, cleared the bases with a three-run double. Outfielder Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run to close the Yankees' second six-run frame.

It wouldn't be a proper introduction to MLB if @TheJudge44 didn't go yard at least once...right? #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/AT1kYB6RW0— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

The two teams combined for 30 runs on 37 hits. Chad Green earned the win for the Yankees and veteran Steven Wright took the loss for Boston.

LeMaheiu became the first Yankees leadoff hitter with four hits and five RBIs in a game since Johnny Damon on June 17, 2006.

Boston had a six-run eighth inning before reliever Zack Britton induced two groundouts. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman worked around a one-out single in a scoreless ninth.

The first-place Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.