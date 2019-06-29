Prince Harry and Meghan attend MLB London Series as honorary guests

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan attended the New York Yankees' 17-13 victory over the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, attended the inaugural Major League Baseball London Series as honorary guests on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the field before the New York Yankees' 17-13 victory over the rival Boston Red Sox at London Stadium. The couple was joined by 10 participants in the Invictus Games, an international projected started by Harry to give wounded veterans a chance at competing in athletic events.

Two members of the Invictus Games threw out the ceremonial first pitches to Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale and Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia.

Harry wore an Invictus Games polo and Meghan opted for a black dress. The couple received a Red Sox onesie and mini Yankees jersey for their 7-week-old son, Archie.

Harry previously threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game in 2010.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is a distant relative of the Duchess. The two had shared ancestors 150 years ago in Alabama, according to The Boston Globe, and shared a hug before the game.

"She didn't know about it," Betts said. " They probably didn't believe it ... I didn't think I'd ever meet her, but I did."