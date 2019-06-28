Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is hitting .279 with 19 home runs and 44 RBIs this season after hitting two long balls in a win against the Detroit Tigers Thursday in Detroit. Gallo is coming off of back-to-back seasons with at least 40 home runs. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo hit two home runs for a combined distance of 830 feet during a 3-1 win against the Detroit Tigers.

Gallo's first behemoth blast came in the second inning, while his second occurred in the fourth inning of the victory Thursday at Comerica Park in Detroit.

"Things went well for me today," Gallo told Fox Sports Southwest. "I've been feeling pretty good at the plate from missing three weeks. I knew it was going to take a bit of time but today I felt pretty locked in. It was good to get a win."

The five-year veteran settled in against Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull for his first at-bat to lead off the top of the second frame. Gallo worked Turnbull to a 3-1 count before sending the right-handed pitcher's fifth offering into right field for a 408-foot solo smash. That blast had an exit velocity of 113 mph and left the field in 4.7 seconds, according to Statcast.

Turnbull recovered by striking out the next three Rangers hitters. Nick Ramirez replaced the Tigers starter in the next inning and retired the Rangers in order.

Ramirez also retired the first two batters in the fourth inning, before running into Gall. The Rangers outfielder worked a full count against the left-handed reliever before eying his six offering. Ramirez fired in an 88.5 mph cutter. Gallo jumped on the pitch, sending it to left center field for his 19th home run of the season. The solo shot gave the Rangers a 2-0 advantage.

Gallo's second long ball traveled 422 feet and had an exit velocity of 109 mph.

Shin-Soo Choo added to the Rangers' lead with a sacrifice fly RBI in the seventh inning. Choo plated Rougned Odor to give Texas a 3-0 advantage.

Miguel Cabrera plated the Tigers' lone run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring JaCoby Jones.

Gallo was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win. He is now hitting .279 with 44 RBIs, in addition to his 19 homers this season. Tigers infielder Harold Castro went 3-for-4 in the loss.

Rangers right-handed pitcher Ariel Jurado picked up his fifth win of the season Thursday, allowing six hits and striking out four in seven shutout innings.

The Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Texas is on a five-game winning streak following the series sweep of Detroit. The Tigers host the Washington Nationals at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Comerica Park.