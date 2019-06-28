Phillies' Jean Segura smacks walk-off homer vs. Mets

June 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura helped his squad secure a walk-off victory for the second consecutive night by belting a 381-foot homer in the ninth inning of a 6-3 victory against the New York Mets.

The Phillies trailed 3-1 entering the ninth frame, before Segura's three-run shot capped off the four-game sweep Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead on his 14th home run of the season in the sixth frame. That run proved to be the only score until the final inning.

Star rookie Pete Alonso grounded out to begin the ninth inning for the Mets. Michael Conforto followed with a single. Mets third baseman Todd Frazier stepped into the box after Conforto. Frazier worked a full count against Phillies reliever Hector Neris before slamming a 94.2 mph fastball into the left field seats, giving the Mets a 2-1 edge.

The Mets then added back-to-back singles, before Amed Rosario plated Dominic Smith for a two-run lead. Neris allowed another single before being pulled for JD Hammer. Hammer allowed a run in the next exchange, before escaping the inning.

Mets reliever Edwin Diaz walked Cesar Hernandez to begin the bottom of the frame. Maikel Franco then stepped up and delivered a game-tying two-run homer. Franco's blast traveled 395 feet and had an exit velocity of 99.6 mph, according to Statcast.

Diaz fanned J.T. Realmuto and walked Sean Rodriguez before allowing a single to Scott Kingery, putting runners on first and second base for Segura. The Phillies shortstop fell behind 0-2 in the count before taking a fastball for a ball and swatting Diaz's fourth offering foul. Diaz delivered a 96.3 mph fastball for his final offering of the exchange. Segura shipped the pitch into the left center field seats for a dramatic victory.

Segura's three-run bomb had an exit velocity of 102 mph and left the ballpark in 3.9 seconds, according to Statcast.

The Phillies face the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Marlins Park in Miami. The Mets host the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Citi Field in Queens. The Atlanta Braves hold a 4.5-game lead over the Phillies in the National League East. The Mets sit in fourth place, 11 games behind the Braves.