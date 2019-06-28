June 28 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs called on Sesame Street staple Cookie Monster to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch before completing a series against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

The furry blue character teased the act on social media before performing Thursday in Chicago.

"Hi, it's Cookie Monster here at Wrigley Field," Cookie Monster said in a video. "Me so excited. Me going to sing during the seventh inning stretch ... Me no can wait. Me not can wait. Go Cubs!"

Cookie Monster joined the team's organist for some practice before taking a seat in the stands behind home plate. He held up a Cubs jersey with his name on the back and cheered on star third baseman Kris Bryant before heading to a cafeteria for three trays of chocolate chip cookies.

He then returned to the broadcast booth for his big moment, singing the traditional baseball tune. He asked for some more cookies after the performance.

Welcome to the Cookie Confines! pic.twitter.com/9VOtAy1oYm— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 27, 2019

Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini homered in the Cubs' 9-7 win Thursday in Chicago. The Cubs and Braves split the four-game series.

The Cubs travel for a National League Central series against the Cincinnati Reds, starting at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.