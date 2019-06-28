Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp went 1-for-3 at the plate in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday in Houston. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros were on the wrong end of a 10-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Tony Kemp provided one of the highlights of the game by making a diving and flipping catch during the setback.

Kemp made the acrobatic out in the top of the eighth inning during the lopsided affair Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Pirates had an 8-0 lead at the time.

Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson began the inning with a strikeout, before first baseman Jose Osuna doubled off of Astros reliever Cy Sneed. Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang then settled in against Sneed as the third batter of the frame.

Kang worked an even count against Sneed before smashing a 1-1 slider to left field. The line drive whizzed into left field and Kemp sprinted to his left in an effort to track it down.

The Astros left fielder then dove toward the turf. He snagged the ball with his glove before doing a full somersault. He completed the move by landing perfectly on his feet. Kemp also had the wherewithal to fire the ball back in toward the infield, keeping Osuna at second base.

Kemp was 1-for-3 at the plate. The 5-foot-6, 165-pound outfielder is hitting .229 with five home runs, 14 RBIs and four stolen bases in 53 games this season.

The Astros host the Seattle Mariners at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Houston.