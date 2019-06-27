Brewers' Ben Gamel gets fastest inside-the-park homer of 2019

Milwaukee Brewers speedster Ben Gamel has five homers this season after hitting an inside-the-park shot against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ben Gamel rounded the bases in fewer than 15 seconds for the fastest inside-the-park home run of 2019 during a loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Gamel touched them all in the bottom of the sixth inning of the 4-2 setback Wednesday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

The Brewers trailed 3-0 entering the inning. Mike Moustakas led off the bottom of the sixth frame with his 23rd homer of the season for the Brewers' first run of the night. Ryan Braun grounded out in the next at-bat, sending Gamel to the plate.

Gamel worked a 2-2 count against Mariners relief pitcher Wade LeBlanc before settling in for the southpaw's fifth offering of the exchange. LeBlanc heaved in an 83.1 mph cutter. Gamel hacked the pitch down the left field line.

Mariners left fielder Mac Williamson attempted a diving catch on the line drive, but the ball bounced on the dirt just before he arrived. The ball skipped past Williamson and bounced into the left field corner. Gamel scorched around first base after noticing the outfield mishap. He had a sprint speed of 28.5 feet per second, according to Statcast. He slid head first into home, just beating the throw to the plate.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford plated Seattle's first run on a live drive double in the top of the first inning. Omar Narvaez plated Crawford in the same inning on an RBI single for a 2-0 Mariners edge.

Crawford added another RBI on a second-inning triple, before the Brewers began to rally in the sixth inning. Crawford doubled in Mallex Smith for the final run of the game in the ninth inning.

Gamel went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout for the Brewers. He is now hitting .254 with five home runs and 18 RBIs on the season. Crawford was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout for the Mariners.

The Mariners look to sweep the Brewers in the final clash of their three-game series, with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday in Milwaukee.