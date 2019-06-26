Yankees' Stanton has knee contusion, won't be placed on IL

New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton has appeared in just nine games in 2019 due to injury, hitting .290 with one homer and seven runs batted in. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has a right knee contusion, but will not be placed on the team's injury list.

Stanton left Tuesday's game with the contusion and did not play in Wednesday's afternoon game. But manager Aaron Boone said Stanton will not be placed on the IL.

Tests were good," Boone said.

"[He] came in today, there's no swelling in there. But he's sore, and stiff, so he's just kind of going through treatment right now. ... We're just seeing how the next couple hours unfold, and even the next couple days."

The injury to Stanton occurred when he was running the bases in the first inning. He reached on a single, but was tagged out at third as part of a double play.

Stanton appeared to hit his knee on the infield dirt sliding into third on the play, but stayed in the game till the fourth inning.

"I think we [have to] see how he responds to treatment this morning," Boone said.

"I think the fact that there's no swelling in there is a good sign. ... Hopefully we'll be able to get some good information here in the next couple hours. ... Once we get through today, obviously those couple days [off] factor into it, as well."

The Yankees are off three of the next five days as they head to London to play the Boston Red Sox.