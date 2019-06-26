Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton has right knee sprain, headed to IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has appeared in just nine games in 2019 due to injury, hitting .290 with one homer and seven runs batted in. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has a right knee sprain and is headed to the 10-day injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

Stanton left Tuesday's game with the injury and didn't play in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue jays.

"He came in today and there's no swelling in there, but he's sore and stiff," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "So he's just kind of going through treatment right now. ... We're just seeing how the next couple hours unfold, and even the next couple days."

Stanton suffered the knee ailment when he was running the bases in the first inning. He reached on a single, but was tagged out at third as part of a double play.

The slugger appeared to hit his knee on the dirt sliding into third on the play, but remained in the game until the fourth inning.

Stanton has a .290 batting average in nine games this season. He returned from the injured list June 18 after sitting out since April due to three separate injuries.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Mike Tauchman from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. New York is off three of the next five days as they head to London to play the Boston Red Sox.