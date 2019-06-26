Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez was one of two runners thrown out on a failed bunt Tuesday night. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- A bunt gone wrong allowed the Atlanta Braves to throw out two Chicago Cubs runners in an inning-ending double play.

Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay was instructed to bunt with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field. Alzolay missed the pitch as Cubs second baseman Javier Baez sprinted home.

Realizing the ball was in Braves catcher Brian McCann's glove, Baez turned around and started running back to third base. McCann threw a strike to Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson, who ran down the third-base line and tagged Baez out.

Donaldson turned back to third base and threw to Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, who applied the tag on Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras. Contreras, whose celebration after a home run Monday night led to the benches clearing, hoped to take third base with two outs.

The play was officially scored a 2-5-6 double play. Chicago led 2-1 at the time and had a chance to break the game open.

Atlanta instead rallied back for a 3-2 victory at Wrigley Field. The first-place Braves have a 5 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East Division.