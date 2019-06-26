June 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels shortstop Wilfredo Tovar took advantage of a bad read by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jose Peraza and scored from second base on a sacrifice fly.

Standing on second base with one out in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Reds, Tovar watched as designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit a fly ball to deep left field. Peraza made the catch near the wall but, thinking it was the inning's final out, didn't immediately throw the ball back in.

"I saw that the outfielder had his head down after he caught it, so I sped up," Tovar said. "From there, I kept going when I saw [third-base coach Mike] Gallego's signal and kept running."

Tovar beat the relay throw home for the Angels' fifth and final run. The 27-year-old showed his speed earlier in the inning by taking second base on Mike Trout's sacrifice fly.

Wilfredo Tovar really just scored from 2nd on a sac fly. pic.twitter.com/AcPM7NbROF— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 26, 2019

Tovar is hitting just .195 with three RBIs in 41 at-bats this year.

Los Angeles moved to 40-40 with Tuesday's victory. The Angels are 3 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Indians for the American League's second Wild Card spot.