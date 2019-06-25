June 25 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs left their dugouts after Braves catcher Tyler Flowers took exception to Chicago catcher Wilson Contreras' behavior after a home run.

Contreras celebrated a second-inning home run off Braves pitcher Julio Teheran in Monday's 8-3 Cubs victory by looking at Flowers and pounding his chest as he rounded the bases. Contreras gestured to the Braves dugout as he rounded first base and yelled at Flowers after crossing home plate.

No players were ejected after the benches cleared. Cubs manager Joe Maddon spoke to Flowers as both teams entered the field.

"Without making Contreras look bad, he said he'd talk to him and take care of it," Flowers said. "I thought that was first class by Joe."

Flowers said he was also bothered by Contreras arguing with home plate umpire John Tumpane about a low strike call.

"If a guy is a decent hitter, he doesn't need to complain about every call," Flowers said. "We won't get into every aspect of that game we just finished."

Contreras had a similar run-in with the Braves in July 2016. Contreras was behind the plate when now-retired Braves outfielder Jeff Francouer stared the catcher down after an inside pitch in the ninth inning. The two exchanged words before the benches cleared in that game.

Francouer now works as a Braves TV analyst. When recalling the 2016 incident, Francouer said Monday he wishes he "would've just thrown a haymaker" at Contreras.

Contreras dismissed Francouer's comments after the game.

"He should behave as a professional, you know?" Contreras told reporters. "If he's going to be behind the scene, he should be a professional. He was a ballplayer. He played a lot in the big leagues. But now that he's behind the scene, he should have respect for everyone."