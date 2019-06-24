Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell (55) is hitting .315 in 75 games with 20 home runs and a National League-high 66 RBIs in 298 plate appearances. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates hope a free party Wednesday will encourage their fans to vote for All-Star finalist Josh Bell.

The team announced it will hold a "Ring the Bell" Josh Bell All-Star Voting Party at PNC Park from 5 to 9 p.m. The party will take place while the team is in Houston to play the Astros.

Bell is one of three finalists to start at first base for the National League in the mid-summer classic to be held July 9 in Cleveland at Progressive Field.

The Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman and Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo are the others competing to start at first.

The party for Bell will allow fans to stand on first base to vote for Bell.

In 75 games this season Bell is hitting .315 with 20 homers and a National League high 66 runs batted in. He also leads the National League with 28 doubles.