June 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers rookie catcher Will Smith punctuated a three-game sweep of the rival Colorado Rockies with a walk-off home run, the third straight game the Dodgers have won in that style.

Smith, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday morning, gave the Dodgers a 6-3 victory with a three-run, pinch-hit home run against Colorado's Scott Oberg.

Dodgers rookies accounted for all three of the team's walk-off home runs. Matt Beaty and Alex Verdugo had the game-winning homers Friday and Saturday before Smith's homer Sunday.

Smith said it was "sick" to be part of the first rookie trio to record three consecutive walk-off homers. Beaty and Verdugo accounted for the first back-to-back rookie walk-off home runs in Major League history.

WEST SIDE WALK IT OUT. pic.twitter.com/DqNiS8QoZS— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 23, 2019

"We were saying it'll probably never be broken again," Smith said.

The Dodgers have recorded three consecutive walk-off wins for the first time since May 31 to June 2, 2010.

Sunday's win allowed the Dodgers (52-25) to tie for the team's best start since the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

"The other team knows that when it gets late, they better execute," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Because if they don't, there's a chance they can give the game away."