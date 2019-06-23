Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka exits game after hit by pitch; X-rays negative

June 23 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka was pulled from his start Sunday against the Washington Nationals after he was struck in his right arm by a pitch in the third inning.

Soroka remained in the game as a base runner but was removed in the bottom of the third for pitcher Josh Tomlin.

The Braves announced that Soroka was taken out for precautionary reasons. Braves manager Brian Snitker said that X-rays taken on the pitcher's arm came back negative.

"I think he's okay. All the X-rays were negative," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters. "We'll know more in a couple days when he tries to throw the ball around. They don't seem to think it's going to be [anything] other than a nice bruise."

This HBP forced @Braves right-hander Mike Soroka to exit the game. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/7BYJaXwQie— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) June 23, 2019

Soroka allowed one hit and had a strikeout in the first two innings of the game. The Braves earned a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Nationals.

"I knew I got it right in the flexors and as soon as those tighten up there's pretty much no chance of throwing a baseball today," Soroka told reporters. "But good news is the inflammation is going to get out of there and hopefully I'll be in line for the next start."

Soroka has an 8-1 record with a 2.07 ERA in 13 starts this season.