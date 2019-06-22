Mets' Alonso breaks National League rookie home run record

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has 26 home runs this year. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso became the first rookie in National League history to hit 26 home runs before the All-Star Break with his homer against the Cubs on Saturday.

Alonso set the record with a first-inning home run against Cubs starter Jose Quintana in Saturday's 10-2 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Alonso's 419-foot shot broke the National League record for most home runs by a rookie, passing Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and his 25 home runs in 2017. Bellinger would finish his rookie year with 39 home runs.

Alonso also tied the Mets' single-season rookie record for home runs. Darryl Strawberry also hit 26 home runs in 1983, though Strawberry accomplished the feat in 122 games. Alonso only needed 76 games.

Alonso is two home runs shy of tying Mark McGwire's all-time record for most home runs by a rookie before July 1. McGwire hit 28 home runs in 1987.

Alonso is on pace to become the first Met since Carlos Beltran in 2006 to hit 40 home runs in a single season. Beltran tied Todd Hundley's 1996 club record by bashing 41 homers that season.

Mike Piazza is the only other Met to reach 40 home runs in a single season. Piazza hit 40 in 1999.

Alonso is hitting .274 with 26 home runs and 60 RBIs this year.