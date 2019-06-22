Marlins' Wilkin Castillo records first hit since 2009

June 22 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins catcher Wilkin Castillo recorded his first hit since June 20, 2009 in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Castillo's two-run double in the seventh inning Saturday gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead. He was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday after starting catcher Jorge Alfaro was placed on the seven-day concussion list.

"It was something indescribable," Castillo said after his first hit in 3,654 days. "It's a lot of effort, just playing winter ball in the Dominican League, the Mexican League, the Minor Leagues for 10 years."

Castillo, 35, debuted with the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 2, 2008. He played three games for the Reds in 2009 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that summer.

Castillo had an RBI in his last game with the Reds that year. His RBI double against the Phillies on Saturday made him the first player in MLB history with an RBI streak spanning more than 10 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Castillo also extended his hitting streak, dating back a decade, to four straight games. He is the first player with a hitting streak spanning more than a decade since Roy Schalk also had a four-game streak from Sept. 17, 1932, to April 19, 1944.

"You love seeing those guys get opportunities, because you know the road they've been on," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "Even though you haven't been there every step of the way, you know it's been a road that's a lot of bus trips, a lot of Spring Trainings, a lot of work. He's just put in a ton of work to get back."