David Ortiz transferred out of intensive care after shooting

Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic earlier this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, his wife, Tiffany, said Saturday.

"He remains in good condition and continues to recover," Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement.

Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9 by a 9 mm bullet that passed through his intestines and internal organs. He had emergency surgery in his home country before being airlifted to Boston the next day.

Dominican Republic Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez said this week the hitmen were hired to kill Ortiz's friend, Sixto David Fernandez, instead. Ortiz and Fernandez were sitting together at a table when the shooting occurred.

Police have arrested and charged 11 suspects in the plot.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season. He hit .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs in 20 seasons with the Minnesota Twins (1997 to 2002) and Red Sox (2003 to 2016).

Ortiz was a three-time World Series champion and a 10-time All-Star.