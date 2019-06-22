Angels' Pujols earns curtain call after homering against Cardinals

Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols has 13 home runs for the Los Angeles Angels this year. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels first baseman and former St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols took a curtain call after hitting his first home run in St. Louis since 2011 on Saturday.

Playing as a visiting player at Busch Stadium for the first time in his career this weekend, Pujols took a 2-1 pitch from Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson over the left field wall. Pujols' 13th home run of the year gave the Angels their first run in Saturday's 4-2 loss and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Pujols received a standing ovation as he rounded the bases and removed his helmet for a curtain call after returning to the visitors' dugout. The three-time MVP went 1-for-4 on Saturday.

The home run went a projected 408 feet, according to MLB Statcast.

"We were able to do something special for the fans it's just been amazing." -@PujolsFive on his 13th home run from St. Louis @Angels pic.twitter.com/D8X9Cb8nRC— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 22, 2019

Pujols hit 445 home runs in 11 seasons with the Cardinals, including 110 at the current Busch Stadium from 2006 to 2011. He hit 94 at the previous Busch Stadium from 2001 to 2005.

Los Angeles fell to 38-40 with their third-straight loss. The Angels are 4 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League's second Wild Card spot.