New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hasn't played since April 20 due to a strained left oblique. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have activated star outfielder Aaron Judge from the 10-day injured list.

New York announced the move Friday afternoon. The Yankees also optioned Nestor Cortes Jr. to the Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders following their 10-6 win against the Houston Astros Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Judge, 27, was put on the injured list after straining his left oblique muscle during an April 20 win over the Kansas City Royals. The two-time All-Star is hitting .288 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 89 games this season.

"Right when I could start swinging, I felt I was ready to play in a game," Judge told reporters, according to MLB.com. "Then it's about getting the reps and seeing live pitching again, seeing professional pitching and getting comfortable with that. I've been ready to go for a while now."

Judge hit .125 with a home run, two RBIs, three walks and seven strikeouts in five games at the Triple-A level. The Yankees are on a six-game winning streak following back-to-back sweeps of the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, as well as their series-opening win against Houston.

New York sits atop the American League East with a 47-27 record, leading the Rays by 4.5 games. The Yankees and Astros play at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Yankee Stadium.