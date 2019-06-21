Yankees' Cameron Maybin exits game with calf strain, to undergo MRI

New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin (C) left Friday's game against the Houston Astros with a left calf strain. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin exited Friday's contest against the Houston Astros with a left calf strain, the team announced.

Maybin will undergo an MRI on Friday night to determine the severity of the injury.

The veteran outfielder appeared to injure his leg sliding back into first base in the third inning against the Astros. Maybin, who had singled, scored on Gary Sanchez's home run but limped to the dugout after the sequence.

Aaron Hicks, who was sitting out with inflammation in his right shoulder, entered the game for Maybin in the top of the fourth inning. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in place of Maybin.

After the Yankees activated star outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list Friday, Maybin was a candidate to lose his spot on the 25-man roster. Instead, New York optioned left-handed reliever Nestor Cortes Jr.

Entering Friday's game, Maybin had a .308 batting average with five home runs and 14 RBIs, which included a four-game home run streak in the Yankees' six-game winning streak.

The Yankees defeated the Astros 4-1 on Friday to push their streak to seven wins in a row.