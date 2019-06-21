June 21 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker took to the sky while legging out a triple and jumped over Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw to avoid being tagged out.

With the Reds leading 3-0 in the second inning at Miller Park on Thursday night, Winker hit a ball into left-center field. The third-year outfielder rounded second and looked to be out when Shaw caught the relay throw and prepared to apply the tag.

After initially trying to slide, Winker jumped and landed with both hands on third base.

Winker was initially called out before the call was changed on review.

Winker is hitting .252 with a career-high 12 home runs and 25 RBIs this year. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk in the Reds' 7-1 victory Thursday night.

Cincinnati moved to 35-38 with their fifth straight victory. The Reds trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by 5 1/2-games in the NL Central Division.