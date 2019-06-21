Oakland's Chapman hits walk-off home run against Rays

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman has two walk-off home runs this season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman's second walk-off home run of the season gave the Athletics a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bays at RingCentral Coliseum.

With Oakland down to its final out Thursday night, Chapman crushed a 1-0 pitch from Rays reliever Diego Castillo over the left field wall. The blast marked Chapman's 17th home run of the year and capped a four-run Athletics rally in the ninth inning.

"Definitely not trying to hit a homer there, just put a good swing and get those two runs in," Chapman said. "I'm still kind of shaking from it."

Chapman stepped to the plate as the winning run after Marcus Semien's RBI single. With Semien on second base and teammate Jurickson Profar on third base, Chapman could have tied the game with a single.

Chapman instead hit his first home run since June 2. He also hit a walk-off home run in a May 10 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Oakland is only one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League's second Wild Card spot.

"That's a big momentum boost for us," Chapman said. "If you want to be a playoff team, you have to be able to come back like that."