Former Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel joined the Atlanta Braves earlier this month. The 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner is playing on a one-year, $13 million contract. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel will make his 2019 debut Friday after being recalled from Double-A Mississippi.

The Braves announced the move Friday afternoon. Keuchel, 31, joined the team on June 7 after sitting out for the start of the season as a free agent. He played the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros. The two-time All-Star won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award.

Keuchel posted a 3.74 ERA and a 12-11 record in an American League high 34 starts last season for the Astros. He has a 3.66 ERA and a 76-63 record in 192 career appearances.

The left-handed pitcher made two starts at the Minor League level after being signed by the Braves, allowing 12 hits and three runs in 14 innings.

The Braves battle the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Stephen Strasburg will start for Atlanta. The Nationals enter the series on a four-game winning streak, including a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies.