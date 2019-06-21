Atlanta Braves 3B Josh Donaldson wins one-game suspension appeal

Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has a .260 batting average with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs this season. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson won his appeal and won't be suspended after a benches-clearing incident with the Pittsburgh Pirates, league sources told ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

The MLB originally suspended Donaldson for one game after an altercation with Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove and catcher Elias Diaz on June 10.

With two outs in the first inning, Musgrove brushed Donaldson's jersey with a pitch. As Donaldson made his way to first base, the third baseman began to yell at Musgrove and approached the mound before Diaz stepped in.

Donaldson angrily shoved Diaz, leading players from both dugouts and bullpens to rush the field. The Braves star and Musgrove were ejected from the contest, and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was tossed from the game for arguing the umpire's decision to remove his pitcher.

The league also reduced Donaldson's fine for the incident to $1,000, according to ESPN.

Donaldson has a .260 batting average with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in 71 games this season entering Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta leads the NL East by 4 1/2 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.