June 20 (UPI) -- Paul Goldschmidt had the final swat and say in a St. Louis Cardinals' win against the Miami Marlins, hitting a 453-foot walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The Cardinals and Marlins were tied 1-1 before Goldschmidt stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the frame Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Marlins reliever Adam Conley wroked a 2-2 count against the Cardinals first baseman, before lobbing in an 88.3 mph changeup. Goldschmidt smacked the offering to left field for a game-winning solo shot. The blast had an exit velocity of 110 mph and a launch angle of 29 degrees, according to Statcast.

"I've had chances to drive guys in or get on base, and I haven't been doing the greatest job doing that," Goldschmidt said, according to MLB.com. "It's nice to contribute and be a big part of a win, but that's why it's a team sport. Just try to keep working hard and play better and help us win."

The Cardinals drew first blood in the sixth inning of the victory. Dexter Fowler gave St. Louis a 1-0 advantage on an RBI single. The Marlins answered in the top of the eighth frame, with Miguel Rojas plating Jorge Alfaro on a single.

Neither team could plate a run in the ninth frame, prompting extra innings.

Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in the victory. Cardinals reliever John Gant improved to 7-0 on the season in the win. Conley took the loss for the Marlins. Marlins starter Trevor Richards allowed four hits and one run in 5.2 innings. Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed just two hits in six shutout innings for St. Louis.

The Cardinals host the Marlins at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Busch Stadium.