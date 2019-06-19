Cameron Maybin is the first Yankees outfielder to homer in four straight games since Danny Tartabull in 1992. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin became the first Yankees outfielder in nearly 30 years to homer in four consecutive games with his latest blast.

Maybin, 32, homered off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Oliver Drake in the Yankees' 6-3 victory Tuesday night. He is the first Yankee to homer in four straight games since teammate Gleyber Torres last May.

The last Yankees outfielder to homer in four straight games was Danny Tartabull in 1992.

"I'm thankful that I'm here," said Maybin, who was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in an April trade. "I'm enjoying every moment of it, and I just want to continue to be a piece of the puzzle and continue to play good baseball."

Maybin already has five home runs this season after hitting four in 129 games last year. He has never hit more than 10 home runs in any Major League season.

Gonna party like we just hit 21 (in-a-row). pic.twitter.com/CIHUDTRTQJ— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 19, 2019

Maybin is potentially entering his final days with the Yankees. All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to be activated from the injured list within the next week and Maybin, who has no Minor League options remaining, could be claimed on waivers by another team.

"Obviously those decisions are getting [close]," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We don't have to make any tonight or tomorrow, so we'll just keep working through it, keep talking through and try and do what's best for everyone."

The former first-round pick is hitting .315 with five home runs and 12 RBIs this season.