June 19 (UPI) -- A hamstring injury has landed Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday.

The team announced the move Thursday after Diaz sat out the last few games, trying to avoid going on the injured list.

Diaz injured the hamstring Sunday in a game against the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the game with what the team stated was "hamstring discomfort."

"We were hopeful that it would kind of heal quick and get him back out there, but it doesn't look like he's turned the corner as quickly as he would like," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

"We don't want to put him out there if he's not 100 percent. We get Robbie back up here, rest Yandy, get him some treatment and hopefully it's a short, minimum stay on the IL."

Diaz has played well in his first season with the Rays, appearing in 56 games and hitting .286 with 11 homers and 31 runs batted in.

He was acquired in the off-season from the Cleveland Indians, where last season he hit .312 in 39 games.

To take Diaz's place on the roster the Rays recalled Daniel Robertson from Triple-A Durham, N.C.