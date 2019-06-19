Washington Nationals Max Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts this season for the Nationals. He has recorded 136 strikeouts in those 15 games, tops in the National League. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Despite breaking his nose in a freak accident during batting practice Tuesday, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer will make his scheduled start Wednesday evening.

The Nationals confirmed that Scherzer will make the start despite sporting a splint on his nose and a black right eye after being hit in the face with a ball.

The accident occurred when Scherzer was taking bunting practice, and the ball bounced off his bat into his face, breaking his nose.

Scherzer said Tuesday night that he would still make his Wednesday start, but the team held off on making it official until Wednesday afternoon.

The Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in game one of a doubleheader. Following the game manager, Dave Martinez confirmed Scherzer as the game two starter.

The team wanted to make sure that Scherzer didn't have any increased swelling under his eye or breathing issues a day after the accident that could have kept him from making the start.

"I feel like it only could happen to him," Nationals starter Patrick Corbin said after the game one victory.

"He's going to go out there, thrive on it and be ready to go."

In 15 starts this season, Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA and a National League-high 136 strikeouts.