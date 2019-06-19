The New York Giants selected Daniel Jones out of Duke with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones said he didn't pay a lot of attention to the booing he received during an appearance at Yankee Stadium.

Jones attended the New York Yankees' 3-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday in New York City. Several fans booed when his face appeared on the stadium's video board. He heard similar sentiment when the Giants took him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I certainly don't pay a whole lot of attention to it," Jones told The Rich Eisen Show. "You're aware of it. I'm focused on what we're doing here and focused on trying to practice as well as I could these past six weeks and show some progress over these six weeks. So, at the end of the day, I'm grateful to be part of this franchise, get this opportunity and looking forward to keeping it going."

Giants coach Pat Shurmur opened the door for a quarterback competition on the final day of minicamp. Shurmur called Eli Manning the team's starting quarterback, but he also said Jones is "on track with the goal to be able to be ready to play Week 1."

Jones said he is trying to prove he can play, but doesn't know if he can be ready to start Week 1.

"I don't know," Jones said. "I think everyone on our team is trying to prove that they can play.

"And everyone wants to play. When coach said that I think that's what any coach does at any level in any sport. Like I said, it's all of our goals to prove that we can play, rookies, veterans, everyone wants to be on the field. We'll see how it works out, but I'm excited to get a little bit of time off, but I'm excited to get back and get to work."

RELATED Giants CB Corey Ballentine joins team after shooting

Jones said he hasn't been told specifically that he can start this year.