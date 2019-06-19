Atlanta Braves' Newcomb placed on concussion injured list

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb is out indefinitely after he was hit in the back of the head by a line drive. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion against the Philadelphia Phillies last week.

The Braves placed Newcomb on the seven-day injured list Wednesday, four days after the 26-year-old left-hander took a line drive off the back of his head. The ball hit Newcomb so hard it bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

The Braves recalled pitcher Huascar Ynoa from Triple-A Gwinnett, Ga., in a corresponding move.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday he expected Newcomb to be available later in the week. He reiterated those comments Tuesday.

"He got hit in the head. He's going to be sore," Snitker said. "We're just lucky that nothing bad happened. But he's sleeping and eating and working out."

Newcomb has a 2.38 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 innings this year. He has only started four of his 20 games after making 49 starts from 2017 to 2018.