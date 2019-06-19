Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty hit his ninth home run of the year Tuesday night. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics rode six home runs, including the first career home run from 29-year-old rookie Beau Taylor, in a 16-2 rout over Baltimore.

Taylor, a fifth-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, began the home run parade with a solo shot against Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa on Tuesday night. Teammates Chad Pinder, Khris Davis, Ramon Laureano, Robbie Grossman and Stephen Piscotty all added home runs of their own.

"Words can't really describe it," Taylor said. "It kind of felt like deja vu a little bit. I feel like I've done it before. But no, that was the first time."

Oakland's six home runs were their most since June 17, 2008, at Arizona. The Athletics last accomplished the feat in Oakland on Sept. 11, 2003, against the Angels.

Laureano homered in the fourth inning. Davis, Grossman and Piscotty homered in a 10-run sixth inning. Pinder's blast came in the seventh inning.

Oakland moved to 38-36 with Tuesday's victory. The Athletics are 1 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers for the American League's second Wild Card spot.