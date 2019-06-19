Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hasn't played since May 10 because of a hamstring injury. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been activated from the injured list one day after rejoining the team in Cincinnati.

The Astros activated Altuve for Wednesday's game against the Reds. The six-time All-Star is hitting third in his first game since suffering a hamstring injury May 10.

Houston optioned left-handed pitcher Cionel Perez to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

"It's been forever, but at the same time, it's helped me a lot that the guys have been playing so good and winning a lot of games," Altuve said. "It makes me feel better about not playing."

Jose Altuve is back, hitting third pic.twitter.com/OiFRg92YU1— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 19, 2019

Houston went 24-11 with Altuve on the injured list. The Astros are still without outfielder George Springer (strained left hamstring) and shortstop Carlos Correa (rib fracture).

Altuve is hitting .243 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

Houston entered play Wednesday with a 48-26 record this season. The first-place Astros have an 8 1/2-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West Division.