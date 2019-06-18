June 18 (UPI) -- A Minor League Baseball team wore "dad bod" themed jerseys during a game in northern Kentucky as part of a promotion.

The Florence Freedom celebrated Father's Day by wearing the jerseys during a game against the Lake Erie Crushers Sunday in Florence, Ky. The jerseys had a man's shirtless chest and back printed on them, with black body hair and a tattoo.

Fans in attendance were able to take home the jerseys after bidding on them after the game.

The Freedom and Crushers had to stop play during the game, which was postponed to July 5. The game was tied 7-7 in the top of the seventh inning before the stoppage in play.

Wobrock's hit in the bottom of the 6th allowed the Freedom to tie the game & force the game to be rescheduled to July 5th starting at top of 7!

Dads were also given specials at the concession stands, getting $3 beer deals and $1 hot dogs.

Florence has the best record in the Frontier League and sits atop the West Division with a 20-11 mark this season.