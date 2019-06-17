June 17 (UPI) -- A ball boy for the Colorado Rockies found himself surrounded by water while sitting in foul territory during a game against the San Diego Padres in Denver.

The odd sequence occurred in the top of the first inning during the Padres' 14-13 win on Sunday at Coors Field. A pipe bursted open and water shot up from the dirt down the first base line. The ball boy remained seated as a puddle formed around him, increasing in size by the second.

The water soaked his shoes and eventually caused a stoppage in play. Members of the Rockies ground crew were eventually able to fix the issue, allowing play to resume.

The Padres plated three runs in the inning before the delay. The Rockies answered with a six-run showing in the bottom of the inning. San Diego took control of the contest with a four-run ninth inning.

The Rockies travel to face the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.