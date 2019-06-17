Rockies' Blackmon records 15 hits in four-game series

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon is hitting .336 this season after a record-breaking weekend against the rival Padres. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon set a Major League record over the weekend after recording 15 hits in a four-game series against the rival San Diego Padres.

Blackmon had four hits in each of the Rockies' first three games. He finished with three hits in Sunday's 14-13 loss in Denver.

Buck Jordan of the Boston Braves had 14 hits against the St. Louis Cardinals from July 17 to July 18, 1934; those games were played as part of consecutive doubleheaders. St. Louis' Bill White joined the small club in a more traditional manner, recording 14 hits in a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs from July 12 to July 15, 1961, according to MLB.com.

"The beauty of the Charlie is the consistency, day in and day out," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "That's one of Charlie's strengths, what he does each and every day to prepare to play. He's one of the best I've seen."

Blackmon became the first player since former Dodgers shortstop Rafael Furcal to record three consecutive four-hit games. Furcal accomplished the feat from May 13 to May 15, 2007.

Blackmon said he couldn't properly celebrate the record because Colorado split the four-game series. The Rockies blew two ninth-inning leads and are only 37-34 this season.

"The last three games were five hours, four hours, five hours," Blackmon said. "It's just really hard to go out there, play that much baseball at altitude. To end up a split, it's disappointing."

RELATED Yankees acquire Edwin Encarnacion in trade with Mariners

Blackmon is hitting a career-high .336 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs this year.