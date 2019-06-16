Mets' Syndergaard placed on injured list with hamstring strain

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a 4.55 ERA in 15 games this year. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will miss at least his next start after being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Syndergaard, 26, left his start against the Cardinals on Saturday night with the injury. He allowed four runs and struck out five in the Mets' 8-7 win.

Syndergaard was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday morning. The Mets have not disclosed how long the 2016 National League All-Star will be out.

New York activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list in a corresponding move. Cano injured his quadriceps muscle on June 5.

Syndergaard is 5-4 with a career-high 4.55 ERA this season. He has struck out 93 hitters in 95 innings.

New York entered play Sunday with a 34-36 record. The Mets trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 6 1/2 games in the NL East Division.